Cape Town drivers warned of next week's state of stagnation

Cape Town has been warned that it will face a state of stagnation next week as parliament reopens.

The government and the police have requested "extended road closures" between 6am and midnight on Thursday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his state of the nation address (Sona), the city council said on Friday.

"There will also be limited road closures in effect for rehearsals on Tuesday February 5 and Wednesday February 6," it said.