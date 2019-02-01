Cape Town drivers warned of next week's state of stagnation
Cape Town has been warned that it will face a state of stagnation next week as parliament reopens.
The government and the police have requested "extended road closures" between 6am and midnight on Thursday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his state of the nation address (Sona), the city council said on Friday.
"There will also be limited road closures in effect for rehearsals on Tuesday February 5 and Wednesday February 6," it said.
The closures would affect traffic in and around the city bowl, Newlands, the M3 and N2 city-bound lanes.
"Road users are also alerted to the closure of the M3 and N2 at 5.45pm on Thursday. The M5 will be the best option as an alternative route.
"Please take note of parking restrictions in the city from midnight on Wednesday February 6 to Thursday February 7 at 11.45pm."
