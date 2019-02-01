South Africa

Church leader Shepherd Bushiri and wife 'arrested for fraud'

01 February 2019 - 17:12 By ernest mabuza
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife have been arrested for fraud and money laundering, his church said in a statement on Friday. File photo.
Image: Sunday World

Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Shepherd Bushiri has been arrested on fraud and money laundering charges.

The Hawks made the arrest on Friday. Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were taken into custody on fraud and money laundering charges.

The church released a statement saying that, about 7am on Friday, armed members of the police stormed the Sparkling Waters Hotel in Rustenburg.

"We were later made aware that they were members of the  Hawks. They took the prophet and our mother, Prophetess Mary Bushiri, in handcuffs to Pretoria," the statement said.

"As you will remember, from last year, we have struggled with reports that our father [Bushiri] was guilty. He has been detained and is being questioned by the Hawks in Silverton, Pretoria." 

The Hawks were not immediately available to confirm the arrest.

