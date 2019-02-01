South Africa

Explainer: Why the Coligny pair could win on appeal

01 February 2019 - 06:00 By Iavan Pijoos
Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte speak to their legal team during sentencing proceedings at the North West High Court on Monday January 28 2018.
Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte speak to their legal team during sentencing proceedings at the North West High Court on Monday January 28 2018.
Image: Iavan Pijoos

The case of two Coligny farmworkers convicted of killing teenager, Matlhomola Moshoeu for stealing sunflowers is set to take an unexpected turn when sentencing is handed down, with lobby group AfriForum stepping into the already racially tense fray.

We look at the case until this point: what evidence the judge relied on to convict, what the pathologists say, and how that compares with the accused’s version.

Most read

  1. Klipspruit school protest was racially motivated: human rights commission South Africa
  2. Jobs come calling after unemployed dad reunites businessman with his phone South Africa
  3. Stability key, say experts, as Shamila Batohi starts as NPA boss South Africa
  4. Explainer: Why the Coligny pair could win on appeal South Africa
  5. Foster mom 'chained up teenage daughter for three days' South Africa

Latest Videos

Protest brings Pretoria West to a standstill
Mantashe, Myeni and Mokonyane scored 'home upgrades' from Bosasa
X