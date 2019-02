The owner of a previous-generation Ford Kuga Ecoboost fled the moment his car burst into flames in East London on Friday afternoon.

Traffic came to a standstill on the busy North East Expressway. Videos of the burning car were circulated on social media on Friday.

Driver Edwin Boer said he was too shaken to talk about the incident.

Ford South Africa has it had launched an investigation.

