Foster mom 'chained up teenage daughter for three days'

A Worcester mother found herself in the dock on two counts of child abuse on Thursday after she "disciplined" two teenage girls for creating "lust-inducing" Facebook pages.

The woman, a 52-year-old who lives with her biological daughter and 11 foster children, allegedly chained up her 16-year-old foster daughter for three days. The second child-abuse charge related to daily "hidings" the woman allegedly inflicted on her 15-year-old biological daughter.

She meted out the punishments after the teenagers created what the woman called "fake" Facebook pages containing a plethora of photos of themselves in an apparent attempt to attract attention from boys.

According to a Facebook rant by the mother, a fervent Zionist judging by her public posts, the children's accounts attracted "5,000 mostly boys friends they mostly don't know from around the world (sic)".