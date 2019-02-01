Jobs come calling after unemployed dad reunites businessman with his phone

They say one good turn deserves another, and an encounter at the weekend between a Durban businessman and a jobless Capetonian has proved it.

Sbu Siponpo has a job interview on Friday thanks to Sergio Coelho, who was so impressed by the father-of-four’s honesty and determination to return a lost phone that he posted about it on Facebook.

And Siponpo, 33, from Khayelitsha said the good news couldn’t have come at a better time. “I was at the Waterfront on Sunday looking for work because I lost my job recently,” he told TimesLIVE.