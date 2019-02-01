South Africa

Johannesburg High Court under lockdown as prisoners go missing

01 February 2019 - 09:56 By Naledi Shange
Police are searching for prisoners that have gone missing from the High Court in Johannesburg.
The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg was under lockdown on Friday morning after a group of prisoners were alleged to have escaped from holding cells.

"We cannot confirm the number of suspects that have escaped but we have heard that they may be still inside the building," said Captain Kay Makhubele, speaking to TimesLIVE from outside the court building. 

Makhubele said the court had been evacuated as police conducted their search.

This is a developing story.

