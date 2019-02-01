Klipspruit school protest was racially motivated: human rights commission

The commission also noted that while the community had the right to protest, other rights needed to be considered, such as the right to education and the principle of the "best interest of the child".

"Ensuring that children do attend school should be a priority for communities, public officials and civil society, acting in concert in the interests of the children’s right to education," the commission said.

Gaum said the commission had gathered enough evidence to suggest that there were racial tensions in the Eldorado Park community.

Following the findings, the commission directed the Gauteng department of education to conduct a survey at the school and in neighbouring areas to identify and assess policy and procedures which deviate from the constitution and law, as it relates to racism.

The department was also directed to submit its findings and plan of action to address any negative findings within two months of the 2019 school year.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi thanked the commission for the report, which he described as very important.

"This recommendation gives a firm indication that there is no excuse for disruption, if we have differences let’s find a mechanism that will assist to deal with those differences," he said.

Lesufi quashed the suggestion of unlawfulness in the appointment of the principal.

"We feel vindicated, as the department. The appointment of the principal at Klipspruit West Secondary School was not flawed, it was not out of an influence of a certain teacher and it was not of an influence of a certain racial interest to undermine those communities. Our approach remains appointing the best candidate for the post," he said.