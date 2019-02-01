South Africa

KZN court sentences hijacker to life plus 26 years in prison

01 February 2019 - 13:28 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A KZN hijacker has been sentenced to life and 26 years behind bars for his part in a crime spree.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life behind bars for murder and a further 26 years for his role in a crime spree which ended in a shoot-out.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court convicted and sentenced Siyabonga Prince Cele, 33, for murder, attempted murder, robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

"He was convicted after the court heard how he committed various crimes in the Pietermaritzburg area in 2017," said police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele.

Cele was among five hijackers who held two men at gunpoint in their VW Golf in December 2017.

The hijackers, according to Mbele, drove around with the two men before assaulting them and making off with the car and their cellphones.

“Police were alerted and spotted the vehicle on the N3 heading towards Durban. A chase ensued and the suspects opened fire at police. Police retaliated and one suspect was killed," said Mbele.

Cele was charged with this man’s death.

"The second suspect was arrested with a gunshot wound. A revolver with three rounds of ammunition was found, as well as cellphones taken during the hijacking," Mbele added.

