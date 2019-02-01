Man dies after car plunges into river near Pretoria

A man died and another was injured when their car plunged off a bridge into a river off Skurweber Road in Erasmia, near Pretoria, on Thursday night.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 5.40pm to find the vehicle lying on its side in the river.

“One man was found lying on the banks, while a second man was found walking around the scene,” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“It is understood that a passing motorist had spotted the vehicle and had managed to pull the two men to the nearby banks.”

Paramedics assessed the men and found that one man, believed to be in his 30s, had already succumbed to his injuries. The second man, believed to be 27 years old, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.