Man dies, six hurt as taxi rolls and crashes into KZN home

A minibus taxi laden with passengers somersaulted several times before crashing into a house north of Durban on Friday.

The accident, which occurred in Amaoti near Inanda, claimed the life of a 25-year-old man. Six others, including a six-year-old, were injured.

Crisis medical spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said emergency services were "met with the twisted frame of a Toyota Hi-Ace which had rolled several times down an embankment, before coming to a rest against a house".

Van Reenen said the man died at the scene of the accident.

The injured were treated and taken to hospital.

"The cause of the collision and the details surrounding it are unclear and will be investigated," he said.