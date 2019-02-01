Meet Patience, SA's most caring nurse

Whether it's in taxis or at church services, nurse Patience Shipalane never passes up the opportunity to give medical advice or a helping hand.

This saw her named as the Democratic Nursing Association of SA's (Denosa's) "most caring nurse of the year".

"She enjoys talking to the people in public places like taxi ranks, malls and churches about health-related topics. The people that she encounters everyday feel freer, and they are more open to ask any question in the informal settings than they would in the formal clinic settings," Denosa said of Shipalane.

During these interactions, she has learnt of cases of parental neglect, child abuse, severe and extreme poverty, and people not having legal documents such as birth certificates.

"These are challenges that no one would ever know about unless they are community health workers who go where the people live," Denosa said.

Nurses in the public sector face mass criticism each day, but Shipalane says it's all about taking it in one's stride and following the meaning of her name, Patience.

"Your patient always comes first. Respect them and have a 'good ear' for them. Do not be judgmental and be approachable,” said Shipalane, who is from the Western Cape.

She scooped the award after being nominated by her colleagues, managers, patients and former patients.

"I don't know what I did differently from the other nominees but I know I have been committed and have a great love for my job," said Shipalane, who has more than 14 years of experience.

But she admits that the job is not without difficulties.

"There is a problem of a lack of training. I am doing the job but, as a junior nurse, I cannot offer all the service to my patients, such as pap smears. All I can do is refer a case to the clinics," she said, explaining that she does a lot of house calls and door-to-door visits.