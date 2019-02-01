Relief as interns, doctors start getting January pay after admin glitch

Just two days after warning that an admin error meant that interns and community doctors in Gauteng would not get their January salaries, the provincial health department has said some of those payments have been made.

Times Select on Friday reported that the department had warned in a letter dated January 29 that the employees might not get their month-end paycheques because their names had not been added to the government’s human resources payment system in time.

But the health department said later on Friday morning that more than 552 internship and community service employees were paid on January 31 and that more payments were expected on February 4.

"In order to address outstanding payments due to late submission of professional registration documents, another run is scheduled for Monday February 4 and it's expected to pay out on February 7. A team is working round the clock to prepare for this next run," said head of department Dr Mkhulili Lukhele.

"We regret the inconvenience caused by this mishap and will do all in our power to ensure it never happens again,” he said.