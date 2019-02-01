Sugarcane plantation killer jailed for life for toddler's muti murder

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a three-year-old boy for his body parts, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

Simbongile Madikizela was convicted and sentenced in the Ramsgate High Court. He received an additional five years for kidnapping, said Col Thembeka Mbele.

"On May 26 2017, Madikizela kidnapped a three-year-old boy from Louisiana and murdered him for traditional medicine. An intensive investigation led police to Mpisi location in Bizana, where he was arrested on June 1 2017. Madikizela led police to a sugarcane plantation in Louisiana, where the remains of the little boy were found,” said Mbele.

"Madikizela remained in police custody during his trial, until he was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on January 21 2019."