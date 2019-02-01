The Vodacom saga, state capture and the SABC: Top 5 stories of the week
From the #PleaseCallMeMovement to the state capture inquiry, the SABC and the resignation of Absa’s head, here are the five top stories of the week.
#PleaseCallMeMovement
Nkosana Makate has received more support from the public as the #PleaseCallMeMovement gained momentum. Protests took place outside of the Vodacom headquarters in Johannesburg and on social media.
The telecomms giant served Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi with a cease-and-desist order to block him from talking about the legal battle between Makate and Vodacom.
Lesufi has been vocal on social media about the “Please Call Me” legal battle and participated in a deadline campaign to pressure Vodacom to pay Makate.
Agrizzi’s final testimony
In the last week of his testimony at the state capture inquiry, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi further detailed the company’s relationship with former SAA chair Dudu Myeni and former president Jacob Zuma.
Agrizzi also told the commission that the company allegedly had journalists and media consultants on its payroll.
An audio clip of Agrizzi using the k-word during a meeting at his home was played during the commission.
SABC calls off retrenchments
The SABC announced on Thursday that it would not renew its notice to retrench more than 2,000 employees and freelancers.
The public broadcaster said it would soon do a comprehensive skills audit to provide it with a “fit-for-purpose” structure.
Mantashe, Myeni and Mokonyane’s alleged home upgrades from Bosasa
In this week’s Zondo Commission testimonies, regional technical co-coordinator of Global Technology Systems Richard le Roux alleged he carried out home upgrades for mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe, former SAA chair Dudu Myeni and environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane.
Le Roux told the commission he carried out home upgrades for government officials at the instruction of Bosasa head Gavin Watson.
Absa and its CEO part ways
After heading up the bank for a decade, Maria Ramos has ended her journey with Absa Group and its subsidiaries.
Ramos will leave Absa at the end of February 2019, as she turns 60.
A report released in August 2018 by talent-search firm Jack Hammer showed that in SA’s top 40 companies, Ramos was the only female CEO.