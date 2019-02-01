The Vodacom saga, state capture and the SABC: Top 5 stories of the week

From the #PleaseCallMeMovement to the state capture inquiry, the SABC and the resignation of Absa’s head, here are the five top stories of the week.



#PleaseCallMeMovement

Nkosana Makate has received more support from the public as the #PleaseCallMeMovement gained momentum. Protests took place outside of the Vodacom headquarters in Johannesburg and on social media.



The telecomms giant served Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi with a cease-and-desist order to block him from talking about the legal battle between Makate and Vodacom.



Lesufi has been vocal on social media about the “Please Call Me” legal battle and participated in a deadline campaign to pressure Vodacom to pay Makate.