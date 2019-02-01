'They are like our own children': Teacher shattered by death of three pupils at Driehoek school

Teachers and pupils anticipated an exciting day on Friday, with visitors expected and an inter-school trip for a sports team. Instead, Hoërskool Driehoek was struck by tragedy.

A walkway connecting two buildings at the Vanderbijlpark high school collapsed, killing three pupils and injuring 15.

A teacher described the incident as tragic.

"The incident happened just after assembly ... It was a very exciting morning as we were hosting an athletics meeting for primary schools in the area and our athletics team was meant to travel to Potchesfstroom," said the teacher, who asked not to be named.

The trip was cancelled and instead community members gathered at the school, united in prayer.