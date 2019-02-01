South Africa

'They are like our own children': Teacher shattered by death of three pupils at Driehoek school

01 February 2019 - 11:55 By Nonkululeko Njilo
"May God be with these children and their parents as they experience this tragedy," Karina Cloete of KC Silvermoments Photography shared on Facebook.
"May God be with these children and their parents as they experience this tragedy," Karina Cloete of KC Silvermoments Photography shared on Facebook.
Image: Karina Cloete/Facebook

Teachers and pupils anticipated an exciting day on Friday, with visitors expected and an inter-school trip for a sports team. Instead, Hoërskool Driehoek was struck by tragedy.

A walkway connecting two buildings at the Vanderbijlpark high school collapsed, killing three pupils and injuring 15.

A teacher described the incident as tragic. 

"The incident happened just after assembly ... It was a very exciting morning as we were hosting an athletics meeting for primary schools in the area and our athletics team was meant to travel to Potchesfstroom," said the teacher, who asked not to be named.

The trip was cancelled and instead community members gathered at the school, united in prayer.

School bags in the hall at the Hoerskool Driehoek bear witness to a school day that changed dramatically when a walkway collapsed on Friday. Three pupils were killed and 15 were injured.
School bags in the hall at the Hoerskool Driehoek bear witness to a school day that changed dramatically when a walkway collapsed on Friday. Three pupils were killed and 15 were injured.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo

"I am shattered. All these kids are like our own," the teacher said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said rescue services had found patients trapped under the walkway.

Paramedics used various rescue tools to free the trapped patients, he said.

"Once completed, paramedics assessed the patients and found that three children, aged between 14 and 17, had numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

"About 15 other patients were assessed, their injuries ranging from minor to critical."

Once treated, four children were airlifted to hospital by a private medical helicopter. The remaining patients were transported by ambulance to various facilities in the area, Meiring said.

The reason for the walkway’s collapse was not immediately known, but all relevant authorities were on the scene to investigate.

READ MORE

At least three pupils killed as walkway collapses in Vaal

At least three pupils at a Vanderbijlpark school were killed and several injured on Friday when a walkway fell on them.
News
3 hours ago

Two boys and a girl lose their lives in Hoerskool Driehook tragedy

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed on Friday that two male schoolchildren and one female schoolchild died when a structure collapsed at ...
News
51 minutes ago

Most read

  1. Shepherd Bushiri must find suitable venue for church: CRL commission South Africa
  2. Sugarcane plantation killer jailed for life for toddler's muti murder South Africa
  3. Two boys and a girl lose their lives in Hoerskool Driehook tragedy South Africa
  4. 'They are like our own children': Teacher shattered by death of three pupils at ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Five videos that made headlines this week South Africa

Latest Videos

Protest brings Pretoria West to a standstill
Mantashe, Myeni and Mokonyane scored 'home upgrades' from Bosasa
X