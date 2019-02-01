At least three pupils killed as walkway collapses in Vaal

Three pupils at a Vanderbijlpark school were killed on Friday when a walkway fell on them.

“A walkway fell on learners at Hoerskool Driehoek in Vanderbijl this morning. Unfortunately three learners died on the scene,” said the Gauteng education department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

Mabona, who did not have further details, said the MEC of Education in the province, Panyaza Lesufi, was on his way to the school to establish what had happened.

“The MEC is going there now,” he said.