WATCH | Five videos that made headlines this week
From the Tembisa cash-in-transit shootout to protesters barricading roads in Pretoria, these incidents not only dominated headlines but were also captured on camera.
Fit at 72 years old
SA comedian Trevor Noah shared a video of a 72-year-old doing pull-ups and we’re all inspired.
If you’ve already given up on your 2019 fitness goals, this elderly woman might just motivate you.
Tembisa heist
Unclear cellphone footage of a cash-in-transit heist in Tembisa surfaced on Monday. Although it's not clear where the incident occurred, gunshots and insults can be heard.
Soweto Engen garage robbery
CCTV footage shows an ATM bombing in Devland, Soweto.
According to police spokesperson Const Fezeka Khobo, the incident happened at 11.50 Wednesday night.
The video shows a white BMW entering the premises and parking next to the entrance.
The police have appealed to the community to help find the suspects.
Pretoria protests
Protests sparked outrage among motorists and public transport commuters in Pretoria.
Roads were blocked with burning tyres and rocks, preventing road users from traveling to their destinations.
Angry residents blocked West Pretoria Road on Thursday morning.
Heartless driver
A VW Polo driver hit a pedestrian while spinning his car. Instead of checking on the pedestrian, he continues to spin the vehicle. Police need help to identify the driver.