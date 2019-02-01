South Africa

WATCH | Five videos that made headlines this week

01 February 2019 - 11:46 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Many have drawn inspiration from a 72-year-old woman doing pull-ups.
Many have drawn inspiration from a 72-year-old woman doing pull-ups.
Image: Trevor Noah instagram/@trevornoah

From the Tembisa cash-in-transit shootout to protesters barricading roads in Pretoria, these incidents not only dominated headlines but were also captured on camera.

Fit at 72 years old

SA comedian Trevor Noah shared a video of a 72-year-old doing pull-ups and we’re all inspired.

If you’ve already given up on your 2019 fitness goals, this elderly woman might just motivate you.

Tembisa heist

Unclear cellphone footage of a cash-in-transit heist in Tembisa surfaced on Monday. Although it's not clear where the incident occurred, gunshots and insults can be heard.

Soweto Engen garage robbery 

CCTV footage shows an ATM bombing in Devland, Soweto.

According to police spokesperson Const Fezeka Khobo, the incident happened at 11.50 Wednesday night.

The video shows a white BMW entering the premises and parking next to the entrance. 

The police have appealed to the community to help find the suspects. 

Pretoria protests

Protests sparked outrage among motorists and public transport commuters in Pretoria.

Roads were blocked with burning tyres and rocks, preventing road users from traveling to their destinations. 

Angry residents blocked West Pretoria Road on Thursday morning. 

Heartless driver

A VW Polo driver hit a pedestrian while spinning his car. Instead of checking on the pedestrian, he continues to spin the vehicle. Police need help to identify the driver. 

Most read

  1. Shepherd Bushiri must find suitable venue for church: CRL commission South Africa
  2. Sugarcane plantation killer jailed for life for toddler's muti murder South Africa
  3. Two boys and a girl lose their lives in Hoerskool Driehook tragedy South Africa
  4. 'They are like our own children': Teacher shattered by death of three pupils at ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Five videos that made headlines this week South Africa

Latest Videos

Protest brings Pretoria West to a standstill
Mantashe, Myeni and Mokonyane scored 'home upgrades' from Bosasa
X