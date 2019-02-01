'What I saw was very bad' - Hoërskool Driehoek worker witnesses walkway collapse

The everyday chatter of pupils was overtaken by screams of terror when a walkway connecting the admin block to classes collapsed at a Vaal high school on Friday, says a shaken eyewitness.

Three children at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark were killed and 23 injured. Their ages range from 13 to 18.

"I was coming from the staff room and the pupils were making noise like every other day after assembly … immediately when I left the admin block, I heard a loud weird banging sound and screams … I quickly went out to check and realised that bridge had fallen," the cleaner told TimesLIVE.

She said she was heartbroken at the loss of lives.

"These young people had a bright future.

"One of them was a star athlete at the school. He was such a humble, hardworking young man," she said about one of the pupils. She declined to be named.

A family member of one of the injured learners, Agnes Seabi, said the incident was heartbreaking.

"We were alerted about the incident just after 8am and rushed to check what was happening – our child was not injured but what we saw was heartbreaking because one of the children had broken legs, some were trapped under the concrete," said Seabi.

A prayer circle formed shortly after the incident, with family and community members gathering to console each other and find out if their children were affected.

"I am still not fine. What I saw was very bad," added the cleaner.