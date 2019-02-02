South Africa

Alleged drug mule nabbed at OR Tambo airport with R600,000 drugs

02 February 2019 - 13:11 By TimesLIVE
A 35-year-old woman was nabbed with drugs worth an estimated R600,000 at OR Tambo airport on Thursday. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 35-year-old woman will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday after allegedly being bust with drugs with an estimated value of R600,000 at OR Tambo International Airport.

The woman was arrested on Thursday after being found to have drugs concealed in a body wrap around her waist during a body search by members of Customs and Excise.

X-rays also revealed that she had swallowed multiple bullets containing drugs with an estimated street value of about R181,000, police said.

They said the woman would face charges of dealing in drugs.

“People constantly attempt to smuggle drugs through this airport despite continuous arrests and successful prosecution of such perpetrators. Smugglers are warned that, with the capacity and capabilities at this port of entry, they will definitely be detected,” police warned. 

