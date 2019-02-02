Human Rights Commission to take on govt over Hoërskool Driehoek deaths

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it will hold government accountable after a walk way collapsed at Hoërskool Driehoek School in Vanderbijlpark on Friday.

Three pupils have been confirmed dead, and 23 injured. There were reports on Friday that another pupil died on the way to hospital, but this had not been confirmed.

“We are obviously going to demand answers from the municipality because they are supposed to ensure that schools in the area adhere to bylaws, in terms of buildings, regulations and design.

“We will also engage with the Gauteng department of education, as they have the constitutional duty to protect the rights of learners and to maintain school infrastructure,” said SAHRC’s Gauteng provincial manager, Buang Jones.