South Africa

Pupils killed in Hoerskool Driehoek tragedy identified

02 February 2019 - 13:42 By NONKULULEKO NJILO
Flowers and messages left at Hoerskool Driehoek in memory of three pupils who were killed when a walkway at the school collapsed on Friday.
Image: NONKULULEKO NJILO

The mood was sombre at Hoerskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark as friends, family and community members flocked to the school lapa on Saturday to hear the latest on the tragedy that claimed the lives of three pupils on Friday.

The deceased pupils were identified as Marli Curry, Jandre Steyn and Rayden Olckers.

Gauteng education department HOD Edward Mosuwe confirmed that three learners had been discharged from hospital, and 20 learners were still receiving medical attention after sustaining multiple injuries when a walkway at the school collapsed.

Mosuwe, who gave feedback on behalf of education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, could not comment on the nature of the injuries. However, reports said the injuries included broken legs.

“The school principal, governing body and the MEC... have been able to go to the different hospitals to go and check on the progress of recuperation that these young people are making. We are satisfied that they are under good healthcare and we wish them a speedy recovery,” he said.

The school would remain closed till further notice.

“We want to confirm that the department of labour has taken over the site, purely to ensure that the department can conduct investigations uninterrupted to determine the structural integrity and all other related matters,” said Mosuwe.

A grade 9 pupil, who asked not to be named, said he was still in shock.

“Everything happened right next to me. I wish I could have helped, but I didn’t know what to do. Jandre [Steyn] was one of my good friends; I hope he’s in a better place,” he told TimesLIVE.   

Lesufi has reportedly given instructions for an independent team of structural engineers to get more information about what could have caused the walkway to collapse.

