Already ravaged by storms, KZN gets warning of more to come

KZN cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube went to the area on Sunday, and said she would ensure that adequate relief was provided to those affected.

"What we have witnessed here today is heartbreaking: the sight of houses completely destroyed by last night's storm is unimaginable. We have accompanied our teams to lend a hand in the mop-up operation as many families have been left with nothing," said Dube-Ncube.

"We call upon our residents across the province to be wary of inclement weather conditions as they pose a serious danger, more especially in low-lying areas."

Affected households have been given sanitary products, food, stoves, cutlery and emergency accommodation so that they can commence the process of rebuilding their lives. Disaster management teams are continuing with their operations to ensure that life gets back to normal for the affected households.

The weather service also warned that severe thunderstorms with excessive lightning, strong winds, heavy downpours and damaging hail could be expected across the Amathole district municipality in the Eastern Cape.

It also warned of severe thunderstorms with hail southwest of Bloemfontein, moving towards Lesotho on Sunday.