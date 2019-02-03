South Africa

Already ravaged by storms, KZN gets warning of more to come

03 February 2019 - 16:28 By Iavan Pijoos
Mop-up operations began in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday after severe storms hit parts of the province. Pictured is some of the flooding in eMbulwaneni, Ladysmith.
Mop-up operations began in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday after severe storms hit parts of the province. Pictured is some of the flooding in eMbulwaneni, Ladysmith.
Image: Mandla Mkhize

The South African Weather Service has warned that severe thunderstorms can be expected over parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

It said severe thunderstorms could be expected over Amajuba, Umzinyathi, Uthukela, Zululand, and Umkhanyakude district municipalities. There was also a possibility of heavy falls and reduced visibility moving eastwards.

A devastating storm hit Ladysmith in the uThukela district on Saturday. In the eMbulweni area of Ladysmith, 70 homes were destroyed and 400 people left destitute.

Scores left homeless after Ladysmith storm

A devastating storm that hit Ladysmith in the uThukela district of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening has left scores of people homeless.
News
6 hours ago

KZN cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube went to the area on Sunday, and said she would ensure that adequate relief was provided to those affected.

"What we have witnessed here today is heartbreaking: the sight of houses completely destroyed by last night's storm is unimaginable. We have accompanied our teams to lend a hand in the mop-up operation as many families have been left with nothing," said Dube-Ncube.

"We call upon our residents across the province to be wary of inclement weather conditions as they pose a serious danger, more especially in low-lying areas."

Affected households have been given sanitary products, food, stoves, cutlery and emergency accommodation so that they can commence the process of rebuilding their lives. Disaster management teams are continuing with their operations to ensure that life gets back to normal for the affected households.

The weather service also warned that severe thunderstorms with excessive lightning, strong winds, heavy downpours and damaging hail could be expected across the Amathole district municipality in the Eastern  Cape.

It also warned of severe thunderstorms with hail southwest of Bloemfontein, moving towards Lesotho on Sunday.

MORE

Limpopo road flooded as heavy rains wreak havoc

The R37 between Motlolo and Burgersfort in Limpopo was flooded on Tuesday afternoon following heavy rains.
News
18 days ago

Two dead in KZN lightning strike

A freak thunderstorm in northern KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the lives of two people and left another seriously injured.
News
3 days ago

Four dead, 195 injured in Havana tornado

A rare and powerful tornado has devastated sections of Havana, killing four people and injuring 195, as it overturned cars, uprooted trees and ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Exit from Brexit welcome, but unlikely - German foreign minister World
  2. Already ravaged by storms, KZN gets warning of more to come South Africa
  3. Tonga emerges from cyber darkness as internet restored Sci-Tech
  4. Anger as lack of funding forces a dozen Eastern Cape libraries to close South Africa
  5. 'Once-in-a-century' floods hit northeast Australia World

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X