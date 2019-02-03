Anger as lack of funding forces a dozen Eastern Cape libraries to close

Twelve libraries in the Dr Beyers Naude municipality in the Eastern Cape, which includes the historic town of Graaff-Reinet, are to close on Monday.

The provincial department of sport, recreation arts and culture has allegedly failed to pay over a funding grant.

A post shared by DA councillor Samantha Graham on Facebook on February 1 said that the "cash-strapped" municipality had no choice but to close the libraries.

"Because the Eastern Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture has failed to pay over the library grant 6 months into the financial year, our cash-strapped municipality has no choice but to close all 12 libraries in our municipal area," Graham wrote.