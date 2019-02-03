South Africa

Bloody murder spree shocks New Brighton

03 February 2019 - 10:18 By Hendrick Mphande, Gareth Wilson and Michael Kimberley
Two more people were gunned down in New Brighton on Friday, bringing the death toll in the area to five
Two more people were gunned down in New Brighton on Friday, bringing the death toll in the area to five
Image: Supplied

The brazen, bloody violence in the Port Elizabeth township of New Brighton continued on Friday when two men were killed and another injured in a small vegetable shop – a mere 200m down the road from an earlier killing on Monday.

This brings the murder toll in the area to at least five since Monday when Black Business Caucus co-ordinator Baba Ningi, 48, was gunned down outside the Lifa and Mafa Butchery in Koyana Street.

Just six hours later, Nkululeko Ngcakasi, 44, who owned two businesses, was shot several times in Tshiwula Street, New Brighton.

Then, Marina Ntamo, 37, was shot dead in Tshangana Street on Wednesday.

On Friday, police tape was used to cordon off the unnamed shop attached to a small house on the corner of Msimka and Tshiwula streets.

Dozens of residents gathered outside with many walking through the cordoned-off area. Children who kept trying to look inside the shop were quickly chased away by angry adults.

A long streak of blood could be seen inside the shop, leading all the way to a door connecting to the house.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said most of the details surrounding the attack were still unknown. But it is believed a lone gunman fired several shots into the shop.

For more on this story, visit HeraldLIVE.

MORE

Cops name murder suspects who escaped from Joburg high court

Police have confirmed the identity of the two suspects who escaped from the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Family pleased that Miguel Louw's alleged killer will go to trial soon

The family of slain school boy Miguel Louw have welcomed news that the man alleged to have been behind his kidnapping and murder is one step closer ...
News
2 days ago

KZN court sentences hijacker to life plus 26 years in prison

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life behind bars for murder and a further 26 years for his role in a crime spree which ended in a shoot-out.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bloody murder spree shocks New Brighton South Africa
  2. Fourth pupil dies after tragic walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek South Africa
  3. R10,000 reward for information on eThekwini water tanker torching South Africa
  4. El Salvador votes for new president, with anti-corruption outsider in lead World
  5. Queen Elizabeth to be evacuated in case of Brexit unrest - report World

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X