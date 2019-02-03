Bloody murder spree shocks New Brighton

The brazen, bloody violence in the Port Elizabeth township of New Brighton continued on Friday when two men were killed and another injured in a small vegetable shop – a mere 200m down the road from an earlier killing on Monday.

This brings the murder toll in the area to at least five since Monday when Black Business Caucus co-ordinator Baba Ningi, 48, was gunned down outside the Lifa and Mafa Butchery in Koyana Street.

Just six hours later, Nkululeko Ngcakasi, 44, who owned two businesses, was shot several times in Tshiwula Street, New Brighton.

Then, Marina Ntamo, 37, was shot dead in Tshangana Street on Wednesday.

On Friday, police tape was used to cordon off the unnamed shop attached to a small house on the corner of Msimka and Tshiwula streets.

Dozens of residents gathered outside with many walking through the cordoned-off area. Children who kept trying to look inside the shop were quickly chased away by angry adults.

A long streak of blood could be seen inside the shop, leading all the way to a door connecting to the house.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said most of the details surrounding the attack were still unknown. But it is believed a lone gunman fired several shots into the shop.

