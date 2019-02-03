South Africa

Fourth pupil dies after tragic walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek

03 February 2019 - 09:45 By Iavan Pijoos
A fourth pupil has died following the walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on February 1 2019.
A fourth pupil has died following the walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on February 1 2019.
Image: Masi Losi

A fourth Hoërskool Driehoek pupil has died following this week's tragic walkway collapse at the school, the department of education said on Sunday.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil died at a local hospital on Saturday evening. Initially, three pupils had been reported dead following the collapse on Friday morning.  

"His condition was worrisome, as he went in and out of theatre on several occasions. Unfortunately, he succumbed to [his] serious injuries," Mabona said.

The department said it would visit his family on Sunday morning. The school remained closed until further notice.

The other deceased pupils have been identified as Marli Curry, Jandre Steyn and Rayden Olckers.

About 20 pupils received medical attention for multiple injuries they sustained in the disaster.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has reportedly instructed an independent team of structural engineers to find what caused the walkway to collapse.

MORE

Questions posed about safety of walkway at Hoërskool Driehoek

The collapse of the interleading walkway at the Hoërskool Driehoek, which killed three pupils on Friday, is prompting questions about whether the ...
News
1 day ago

Pupils killed in Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy identified

The mood was sombre at Hoerskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark as friends, family and community members flocked to the school lapa on Saturday to hear ...
News
21 hours ago

'They are like our own children': Teacher shattered by death of three pupils at Driehoek school

Teachers and pupils anticipated a fun day on Friday, with visitors expected and an inter-school trip for one of their sports teams. Instead, ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bloody murder spree shocks New Brighton South Africa
  2. Fourth pupil dies after tragic walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek South Africa
  3. R10,000 reward for information on eThekwini water tanker torching South Africa
  4. El Salvador votes for new president, with anti-corruption outsider in lead World
  5. Queen Elizabeth to be evacuated in case of Brexit unrest - report World

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X