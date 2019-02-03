Fourth pupil dies after tragic walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek

A fourth Hoërskool Driehoek pupil has died following this week's tragic walkway collapse at the school, the department of education said on Sunday.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil died at a local hospital on Saturday evening. Initially, three pupils had been reported dead following the collapse on Friday morning.

"His condition was worrisome, as he went in and out of theatre on several occasions. Unfortunately, he succumbed to [his] serious injuries," Mabona said.

The department said it would visit his family on Sunday morning. The school remained closed until further notice.

The other deceased pupils have been identified as Marli Curry, Jandre Steyn and Rayden Olckers.

About 20 pupils received medical attention for multiple injuries they sustained in the disaster.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has reportedly instructed an independent team of structural engineers to find what caused the walkway to collapse.