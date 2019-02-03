Man opens fire on 'defenceless' family at Eastern Cape home

A 13-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene.

Three others, between the ages of 11 and 26, also sustained several gunshot wounds after being caught in the crossfire. They survived.

A fifth victim, a 19-year-old, did not sustain any gunshot wounds.

The man fled the scene, and the motive for the attack was not immediately known.

Police are investing one case of murder and four cases of attempted murder.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the attack.

"We condemn the killing and attack in the strongest possible way.

"Provincial organised crime investigation unit (gang investigations) has started to follow leads after thoroughly combing the scene for clues to trace, track and arrest those responsible for this callous attack," Ntshinga said.