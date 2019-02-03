South Africa

Man opens fire on 'defenceless' family at Eastern Cape home

03 February 2019 - 11:32 By Iavan Pijoos
Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has condemned the brutal attack on five family members in Bethelsdorp.
Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has condemned the brutal attack on five family members in Bethelsdorp.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for a man who opened fire on five 'defenceless' family members at their home in Bethelsdorp.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said the armed man entered the property of the family on Saturday afternoon.

"He started shooting towards the direction of the house through the open door. On entering the house, he continued shooting at the occupants," Soci said.

Passerby finds headless body next to road in Eastern Cape

The decapitated body of a man was found next to a road near Port Elizabeth in Eastern Cape.
News
3 days ago

A 13-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene.

Three others, between the ages of 11 and 26, also sustained several gunshot wounds after being caught in the crossfire. They survived. 

A fifth victim, a 19-year-old, did not sustain any gunshot wounds.

The man fled the scene, and the motive for the attack was not immediately known.

Police are investing one case of murder and four cases of attempted murder.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the attack.

"We condemn the killing and attack in the strongest possible way.

"Provincial organised crime investigation unit (gang investigations) has started to follow leads after thoroughly combing the scene for clues to trace, track and arrest those responsible for this callous attack," Ntshinga said.

MORE

Vet attacked, shot dead at his practice in Pretoria

A veterinarian surgeon was shot and killed in Pretoria on Thursday evening.
News
1 day ago

Nine dead, including two cops, after bloody cash heist shootout

A bloody shoot-out between police and a gang of alleged cash-in-transit robbers left nine people dead - including two policemen - in northern ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Head of Ukraine's new orthodox church enthroned World
  2. WATCH | What do you think of AKA's vosho skills? News
  3. Iran warns Europe not to 'force' development of its missile range World
  4. Man opens fire on 'defenceless' family at Eastern Cape home South Africa
  5. Scores left homeless after Ladysmith storm South Africa

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X