Chaos as Wits students protest over accommodation, debts

The University of Witwatersrand was on Monday brought to a standstill when a group of protesting students disrupted classes over registration and accommodation woes.

SRC president Sisanda Aluta said the protest was over the university management’s failure to make provisions for emergency accommodation and historic debts that hindered students from registering.

"There are students who are sleeping in libraries. There are students who can’t register because of outstanding debts. Management had agreed to allow students who owed the university less than R100,000 and who qualify for what is known as the 'hardship fund', which seeks to cater for outstanding debt, to sign acknowledgement of debt and register," she told TimesLIVE.