Convicted student Bonginkosi Khanyile's prediction comes true as lectures stop at three KZN varsities

On Monday, lectures were violently brought to a halt at UKZN, as well as the Durban University of Technology (DUT) and the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), where protesting students clashed with security and police.

UKZN acting vice-chancellor and principal Prof Nana Poku said that in light of the provincial shutdown of all universities, the executive management had taken a decision to suspend the academic programme with immediate effect until further notice.

"We have received the memorandum from the UKZN SRC, which we are actively working through to try to address the issues being raised. The suspension allows us space to engage the student leadership and deal with the issues while ensuring the safety and security of all concerned," said Poku.

Neither MUT nor DUT had announced a suspension of their academic programmes at the time of publishing.

MUT's senior director of marketing and communications, Mbali Mkhize, said they had noted with concern "inciting messages of mass student protests" by individuals who seemed intent on destroying the gains made by the SRC and management in resolving student issues, including fee concessions and allowances.

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said students had earlier blockaded the highway with burning tyres. He said police were on standby to monitor further protest action.