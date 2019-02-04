Driehoek father finds solace 'knowing his son is in Heaven'

South Africa

Flowers and messages have been left at the high school where four pupils died.
"My solace is only in God. My solace is that we are all sure where Roydon is now."

This was the message during a church service on Sunday from a grief-stricken Donovan Olckers, father of Roydon Olckers who died when a walkway collapsed at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on Friday.

Donovan’s short message in the Derde Kruis Gemeente in Vanderbijlpark echoed his words outside the school on Saturday during a vigil when he said: "My only wish is that he (Roydon) didn’t die in vain. So I am using this opportunity to tell you all: get to know your God."

On Saturday, a day after the tragedy, the devastated father was thinking of other parents. On his Facebook wall, he shared: "My heart and prayers are with all who suffered!!!!"

Royden, 17, was one of four pupils who died in the collapse.

Marli Curry and Jandrè Steyn, both 13, died on the scene of the accident on Friday.

Marnus Nagel, 16, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Meanwhile, Shamonè Steynvaart has been left paralysed after suffering a ruptured spine and spinal cord. She also suffered a head injury and was airlifted from a Mediclinic facility in Vereeniging to Life Wilgers Hospital in Pretoria.

Wreaths, messages of support and signed shirts started lining the school perimeter fence at the weekend.

"Here is where is angels live on," one message spelt out with individual letters.

According to a video posted on Facebook, the learners were singing school songs in the school hall moments before the tragedy struck.

Several politicians visited the school on Monday including Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi, Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga and the African National Congress Women’s League.

Baloyi said: "This is not a time to be sowing divisions and spewing hatred. Let us come together as South Africans of all colours and creeds to cover all those mourning in prayer and support."

