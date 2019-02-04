Driehoek father finds solace 'knowing his son is in Heaven'

Donovan’s short message in the Derde Kruis Gemeente in Vanderbijlpark echoed his words outside the school on Saturday during a vigil when he said: "My only wish is that he (Roydon) didn’t die in vain. So I am using this opportunity to tell you all: get to know your God."

On Saturday, a day after the tragedy, the devastated father was thinking of other parents. On his Facebook wall, he shared: "My heart and prayers are with all who suffered!!!!"

Royden, 17, was one of four pupils who died in the collapse.

Marli Curry and Jandrè Steyn, both 13, died on the scene of the accident on Friday.

Marnus Nagel, 16, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.