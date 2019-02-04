EFF protesters attack ANC-aligned students with sticks at DUT

The students were expected to hand over their memorandum to vice-chancellor and principal Prof Thandwa Mthembu and they vowed to stage a protest until it was accepted. The situation remained volatile but under control on campus.

"As usual we will stay at the sports centre from 9am till 5pm. Management have locked students inside and they want to see us forcing our way inside. They want to see all glasses being destroyed," said an EFF student leader, who didn't want to be identified, via a loud hailer.

“We are not here to destroy. But if they are not allowing us to enter, we are going to the vice-chancellor to submit our memorandum. If they want us to destroy comrades, we're going to destroy. We're not afraid. No matter which system they come with, we know the system. We can't allow the system to brutalise us. We’re very clever by the way, comrades. We're powerful," he said.

He also warned that any Sasco member who misbehaved and disrupted their programme would be dealt with.

"We don’t have a problem to go with them if they are genuine with this struggle. This is not a campaign, we’re fighting for the students. Why are we going to allow criminals to come and harass the president while he is on the podium? We can’t allow that. Those who will be seen disrupting the students’ programme, we’re going to deal with them.