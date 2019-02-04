Family hopes court case on Ford Kuga fires will bring justice

The inquest hearing into Jimmy’s death is expected to be a bruising battle, with those close to the prosecution and family saying that Ford was set to fight tooth and nail to ensure Jimmy took the blame for his own death.

For the Jimmy family, Friday's fire in East London provided even more reason to ensure Ford took responsibility for their "ticking time-bombs".

Jimmy’s sister Renisha Jimmy, speaking to TimesLIVE ahead of the inquest, said they were desperate for justice.

"This inquest is just one of the many steps still to come to get justice for Reshall. We are hoping and praying that nothing will stop us now from moving forward so that we can find closure."

She said when they stepped into the courtroom, it would be three years and two months to the day since Reshall had died.

“It's been incredibly tough on our family, especially our mom. What makes it even harder is when you see these cars, which are ticking time-bombs continuing to burn on the country’s roads.

"It's clear there are problems with these cars, which Ford will do anything not to take responsibility for. We want to have this inquest compel Ford to ensure that unlike Reshall, their other customers' lives do not continue to be endangered on a daily basis."

She said that what had kept them in the fight against Ford was her brother’s good name and character.

The Jimmy will be assisted by advocate Gerrie Nel of AfriForum to ensure the case is thoroughly prosecuted.