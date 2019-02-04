South Africa

From manifesto launches to the Driehoek tragedy: 5 stories you might have missed this weekend

04 February 2019 - 09:31 By Odwa Mjo
EFF supporters at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, Tshwane, where the party launched its election manifesto on February 2 2019.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

From politics to a high school tragedy, here are five important stories that happened over the weekend.

World powers' corruption call  

Five world powers, Germany, Switzerland, the US, the Netherlands and Britain, submitted a memorandum to the presidency, raising their concerns about the rule of law in SA. 

The countries warned that foreign investment in South Africa may be in jeopardy if faster action is not taken against those implicated in corruption.

Driehoek tragedy 

A fourth pupil from Hoërskool Driehoek died after succumbing to his injuries on Saturday. Three other pupils died at the school after a walkway collapsed on Friday morning. 

EFF manifesto 

The Economic Freedom Fighters launched their election manifesto on Saturday, February 2, at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, Gauteng.

The party promised free education, bigger social grants and more land. The manifesto was themed "Our land and jobs now". 

Iqbal Surve's revealing recording

An explosive recording  has revealed how businessman and media owner Iqbal Surve colluded to hide key information from the Public Investment Corporation, which resulted in the PIC investing R4.3bn in Surve's Ayo Technology. 

The DA takes on the BLF for Driehoek tragedy comments

The Democratic Alliance has launched a petition to bar Black First Land First from participating in the upcoming national elections after the party's spokesperson tweeted that the Driehoek tragedy should be celebrated. 

The DA Youth League is expected to lodge a complaint against BLF with the South African Human Rights Commission. 

