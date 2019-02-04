South Africa

'I pray for you dad': Bushiri supporters stand by their man

04 February 2019 - 13:35 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Shepherd Bushiri remains a popular figure to many of his supporters, despite criminal charges being brought against him and his wife.
Image: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri via Facebook

Shepherd Bushiri has been dominating headlines and social media platforms since his arrest on Friday following an investigation by the Hawks.

Bushiri and his wife Mary were held on charges related to money laundering, fraud and organised crime. 

While the Hawks have been investigating Bushiri since 2015, his supporters remain adamant that he is innocent.

On Monday, Bushiri and his wife made a brief appearance at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria. 

The case was postponed to Wednesday, with Bushiri and his wife remaining in custody until then.

While scores of supporters of Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church prayed outside court on Monday, many others took to social media to stand by their "father".

