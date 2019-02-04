'I pray for you dad': Bushiri supporters stand by their man
Shepherd Bushiri has been dominating headlines and social media platforms since his arrest on Friday following an investigation by the Hawks.
Bushiri and his wife Mary were held on charges related to money laundering, fraud and organised crime.
While the Hawks have been investigating Bushiri since 2015, his supporters remain adamant that he is innocent.
On Monday, Bushiri and his wife made a brief appearance at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.
The case was postponed to Wednesday, with Bushiri and his wife remaining in custody until then.
While scores of supporters of Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church prayed outside court on Monday, many others took to social media to stand by their "father".
I cannot wait. We thank God for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's spiritual father. I cannot miss this for anything. God is still speaking today. Devil is in trouble.— Bongekile Nkomo (@bongekilekhuma4) February 4, 2019
All religious institutions are corrupt, poor "Shepherd Bushiri" is just an unfortunate escape goat— A (@MaAnzo1) February 4, 2019
#NoMajor1NoVote— Norman Tondole (@TondoleNorman) February 4, 2019
Message from Shepherd Bushiri's supporters in South Africa.
Asthma and diabetic left me because of the anointing that is working on my Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, I thank God for using him mightly. And I will forever stand by him I love you Papa my Oracle.— #Making😘JesusFamous (@Primros49984985) February 4, 2019
When I grow up I wanna be Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, The Major 2😣 pic.twitter.com/nEKm6pQKVk— Si6usiso (@Si6usiso) February 4, 2019
On our way to worship the God of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. @psbushiri— Prayer Quotes (@prayerquotes_tw) February 3, 2019
For the word says,
"Those that be planted in the house of the LORD shall flourish in the courts of our God."
Psalm:92:13#bible #MAJOR1
I am not afraid to publicly announce that I am a daughter of Prophetess Mary Bushiri and Prophet Shepherd Bushiri— Zwo (@PrudenceZW) February 2, 2019
God is above all that you are facing Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Now i understand what it means to be your spiritual son. I pray for you dad.#iloveyou#istandwithyou pic.twitter.com/47kVArLYN2— Major Favour (@ScarraAsino) February 3, 2019
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is a Man of God... those that think that they are fighting him are actually fighting our God... for sure we will fear no evil and we will not loose to the devil. #HANDSOFFBUSHIRI— Nikanor (@Nikanor94719985) February 2, 2019