South Africa

IN PICTURES | 'I want my daddy': Prophet Bushiri supporters march for his release

04 February 2019 - 11:57 By Iavan Pijoos

Hundreds of supporters of Shepherd Bushiri are marching through the streets of Pretoria, demanding his release from police custody - after learning that he will spend another two nights behind bars.

The charismatic pastor and his wife Mary were arrested on Friday on charges related to money laundering and fraud. On Monday, they were scheduled to appear before the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court. It is understood that they were remanded in custody until returning to court on Wednesday.

His supporters, who had been singing and dancing outside the court from early Monday, had been waiting for an update what had happened inside the court.

When news broke of the hearing being postponed, the crowd began marching through the streets near the court, pleading for his release.

Earlier, Pastor Paseka Mboro visited the court and asked the Bushiri supporters to remain calm. He also advised that the family had asked them to attend an evening meeting.

