Paramedics worked frantically to stabilise a pedestrian who was struck by a bus on the Higginson Highway, in the south of Durban, on Monday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man was hit by the bus as he was jumping off a truck.

"The patient suffered major injuries," he said.

Jamieson said they requested the assistance of a Netcare 911 helicopter to airlift the patient to hospital.