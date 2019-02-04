South Africa

Missing Mpumalanga woman found buried in shallow grave

04 February 2019 - 07:01 By Naledi Shange
Police have found the body of a woman, who went missing in December, in a shallow grave in Mpumalanga. File photo.
Image: iStock

A woman from Nhlazatshe in Mpumalanga, who was reported missing in December 2018, has been found dead, police said on Monday.

"The body of the 28-year-old woman who went missing on 29 December 2018 was found buried in a shallow grave on a farm at neighbouring Badplaas, near Carolina," said Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

"The victim, Zanele Zwane, was last seen after she reported to her family that she was going to visit her estranged boyfriend at Badplaas and was never seen nor heard from again. When asked, the boyfriend denied that she ever arrived."

A missing person's report was filed, leading to a police probe.

"[This] probe apparently led to the boyfriend, aged 28, committing suicide soon thereafter," said Bhembe.

As investigations continued, police found that the boyfriend's friend could have had a hand in Zwane's disappearance.

"The suspect eventually pointed out the shallow grave where the body was indeed found, hence his arrest on Friday, 01 February 2019," said Bhembe.

"[He] will appear at the Carolina Magistrate's Court on Monday, 04 February 2019, facing a charge of murder and defeating the ends of justice."

