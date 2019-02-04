Rain brings a trickle of relief but Karoo drought is far from over

The parched Karoo received some relief thanks to rain at the weekend - but the drought is by no means broken.

"In some areas, rivers flowed for the first time in four years - such as the Touws River," said Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell on Monday.

"The Gamka Dam in Beaufort West also saw some water in it for the first time in years."

However, most regions received less than 10mm of rain.

"The reality is that the drought remains in full effect and we continue to plan and manage accordingly," said Bredell.