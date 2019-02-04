South Africa

Student protesters storm private college in central Durban

04 February 2019 - 18:28 By YASANTHA NAIDOO
Protesters stormed the Durban campus of Rosebank College on Monday, when prospective students and parents were busy registering.
Protesters stormed the Durban campus of Rosebank College on Monday, when prospective students and parents were busy registering.
Image: Google maps

Prospective students and parents busy with registrations were left stunned when protesters stormed the Durban campus of a private college on Monday.

Students entered Rosebank College in central Durban and caused "minor" damage when they attempted to disrupt registration.

Dr Felicity Coughlan, director of the Independent Institute of Education (IIE) that operates Rosebank College throughout the country, said staff, parents and prospective students were shocked by the incident.

"While we respect the right of students to protest and [to] freedom of expression, we are not at all happy in the way that the message was delivered, in that it involved intimidation. It was also to a misguided audience," she said.

Convicted student Bonginkosi Khanyile's prediction comes true as lectures stop at three KZN varsities

Convicted student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile's predication that the struggle for free education would rise again rang true on Monday.
News
1 hour ago

Coughlan said while it was difficult to assume the political affiliation of the protesters or where they came from, they were wearing T-shirts affiliated to the South African Students Congress (Sasco) and the EFF Student Command (EFFSC).

Both student organisations protested at the Durban University of Technology's Steve Biko and City campuses and at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Howard and Westville campuses as part of the KZN shutdown campaign.

The protest is aimed at closing various tertiary institutions from Monday to highlight various concerns relating to fees, allowances and security. 

Coughlan said the protesters left after a while and caused "little damage", which they believe to be unintentional. "It was not monumental," she said, adding that this was the first time such an incident had occurred.

"We are looking at how the students entered the campus and got past security, although it must be noted that we are not a lockdown facility."

READ MORE:

EFF protesters attack ANC-aligned students with sticks at DUT

ANC-aligned South African Student Congress (Sasco) students were involved in a scuffle with EFF Student Command (EFFSC) students during a protest at ...
News
4 hours ago

Police quash student protests at three Durban residences

About 200 students gathered outside three residences in central Durban on Tuesday, in protest against prevailing conditions at the former hotels.
News
6 days ago

Chaos as Wits students protest over accommodation, debts

The University of Witwatersrand was on Monday brought to a standstill when a group of protesting students disrupted classes over registration and ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabweans protest against vice-president being treated in SA hospital Africa
  2. Student protesters storm private college in central Durban South Africa
  3. 81-year-old East London woman burns to death in new RDP home South Africa
  4. Convicted student Bonginkosi Khanyile's prediction comes true as lectures stop ... South Africa
  5. Leak of Trump's 'easy' daily schedule prompts White House fury World

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X