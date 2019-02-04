South Africa

UKZN SRC demand a total shutdown

04 February 2019 - 09:24 By nivashni nair
UKZN students during a protest on October 19, 2015 at the Westville campus in Durban. Students are protesting about the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, fee increases and student accommodation.
Image: Gallo Images / Times Media / Rogan Ward

Protesting students blockaded entrances to all University of KwaZulu-Natal campuses early on Monday morning.

UKZN Student Representative Council president Sanele Hlongwa told TimesLIVE at 9am that he was on his way to the university's registrar to demand the suspension of the academic programme.

"I can confirm that there are protests at all of the university's campuses. There have been no reports of violence," he said.

Hlongwa said students had a "number of grievances."

"The main issue is that students have not been cleared for registration. Some are still awaiting correspondence from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)."

He said the university's management had not called for a meeting with the SRC to find a resolution. UKZN management is expected to release a statement around 11am.

Metro police spokesman, senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said protesters believed to be from Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) had blockaded the Mangosuthu Highway in Umlazi on Monday.

This is a developing story. 

