UKZN SRC demand a total shutdown

Protesting students blockaded entrances to all University of KwaZulu-Natal campuses early on Monday morning.

UKZN Student Representative Council president Sanele Hlongwa told TimesLIVE at 9am that he was on his way to the university's registrar to demand the suspension of the academic programme.

"I can confirm that there are protests at all of the university's campuses. There have been no reports of violence," he said.

Hlongwa said students had a "number of grievances."

"The main issue is that students have not been cleared for registration. Some are still awaiting correspondence from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)."