UKZN suspends lectures

The University of KwaZulu-Natal suspended its academic programme with immediate effect on Monday morning following student protests at all campuses.

"University management has received a memorandum from the UKZN Student Representative Council. The suspension will allow university management space to engage with student leadership and address their grievances whilst ensuring the safety and security of all concerned," said UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo.

UKZN SRC president Sanele Hlongwa told TimesLIVE that the students had a "number of grievances."

"The main issue is that students have not been cleared for registering. Some are still awaiting correspondence from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)."