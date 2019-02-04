South Africa

UKZN suspends lectures

04 February 2019 - 10:47 By nivashni nair
UKZN students during a protest on October 19, 2015 at the Westville campus in Durban. Students are protesting over the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, fee increases and student accommodation.
Image: Gallo Images / Times Media / Rogan Ward

The University of KwaZulu-Natal suspended its academic programme with immediate effect on Monday morning following student protests at all campuses.

"University management has received a memorandum from the UKZN Student Representative Council. The suspension will allow university management space to engage with student leadership and address their grievances whilst ensuring the safety and security of all concerned," said UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo.

UKZN SRC president Sanele Hlongwa told TimesLIVE that the students had a "number of grievances."

"The main issue is that students have not been cleared for registering. Some are still awaiting correspondence from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)."

UKZN SRC demand a total shutdown

Protesting students blockaded entrances to all University of KwaZulu-Natal campuses early on Monday morning.
