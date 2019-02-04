South Africa

WATCH | Former KZN Hawks boss fingers Edward Zuma at NPA inquiry

04 February 2019 - 19:33 By timeslive

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen has told the Mokgoro commission that he was charged with racketeering because he got in the way of the business interests of former president Jacob Zuma’s son Edward. 

The commission is investigating whether or not suspended NPA senior advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Morwebi are fit to hold office.

The two have also been implicated at the Zondo commission of inquiry following an explosive testimony by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi alleged that the two received bribes from his company in exchange for information on investigations that were being conducted intoBosasa. 

READ MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Ex-Hawks boss Johan Booysen to tear into Nomgcobo Jiba at NPA inquiry

Nomgcobo Jiba's questionable prosecutorial decisions will come back to haunt her when former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen takes the stand ...
Politics
11 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Willie Hofmeyr testifies at NPA inquiry into Jiba and Mrwebi

Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr is scheduled to testify at the Mokgoro Inquiry into the NPA's Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi on Thursday.
Politics
4 days ago

Jiba and Mrwebi sabotaged investigations, Willie Hofmeyr tells Mokgoro commission

"It’s incredibly difficult to have people work in an organisation that are either spying on the organisation to give information to accused people or ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Former KZN Hawks boss fingers Edward Zuma at NPA inquiry South Africa
  2. Zimbabweans protest against vice-president being treated in SA hospital Africa
  3. Student protesters storm private college in central Durban South Africa
  4. 81-year-old East London woman burns to death in new RDP home South Africa
  5. Convicted student Bonginkosi Khanyile's prediction comes true as lectures stop ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X