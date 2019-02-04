WATCH | Former KZN Hawks boss fingers Edward Zuma at NPA inquiry

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen has told the Mokgoro commission that he was charged with racketeering because he got in the way of the business interests of former president Jacob Zuma’s son Edward.

The commission is investigating whether or not suspended NPA senior advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Morwebi are fit to hold office.

The two have also been implicated at the Zondo commission of inquiry following an explosive testimony by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi alleged that the two received bribes from his company in exchange for information on investigations that were being conducted intoBosasa.