South Africa

Will Vlakfontein murder accused walk?

04 February 2019 - 07:11 By Naledi Shange
Ernest Mabaso, seen left, and co-accused Fita Khupe were facing of seven counts of murder and theft after they allegedly killed members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein.
Ernest Mabaso, seen left, and co-accused Fita Khupe were facing of seven counts of murder and theft after they allegedly killed members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein.
Image: TANKISO MAKHETHA

The Protea Magistrate's Court is on Monday expected to deliver its decision on whether or not to grant bail to the sole surviving suspect in the Vlakfontein family murder case.

The lawyer of 61-year-old Fita Khupe last week submitted that the state's case against his client had been weakened by the death of his co-accused, Ernest Mabaso.

The 27-year-old Mabaso allegedly committed suicide in police holding cells last month.

Although having confessed to carrying out the brutal murders of seven members of the Khoza household, which included three women and four children, Mabaso claimed that he had been forced to commit the crime by Khupe.

He had alleged that Khupe had plotted the entire murder, including Mabaso's infiltration of the Khoza family, and pretending to be a long-lost relative.

Gerhard Landman, for Khupe, alleged that this was now all hearsay evidence, which could not be proven following Mabaso's death.

He submitted that his client had a watertight alibi, as he was away in Zimbabwe when the first murders were allegedly committed.

Rebecca Moloi, who was a community leader, last week testified that locals had been angered by the murder of the Khoza family.

Vlakfontein murder accused may have thought smell from decomposing bodies was dead animal: lawyer

As the bail application of the sole surviving murder accused in the Vlakfontein murder case resumed in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, his ...
News
5 days ago

Family fumes after death in custody of Vlakfontein murder accused

The family of murder-accused Ernest Mabaso wants to know who will pay for his body to be transported from Cape Town to his home in Mpumalanga - and ...
News
5 days ago

She submitted that there was no guarantee that Khupe, who had been in a longstanding relationship with one of the murdered Khoza women, would return to his home country alive, should he be granted bail.

Moloi handed in a petition, containing about 2,000 signatures from community members who were against Khupe's release.

The gruesome murder scene at the Khoza household in Vlakfontein, in the south of Johannesburg, was uncovered by police in October 2018 after neighbours complained of a stench coming from the yard.

The house was searched, leading to the discovery of the decomposing bodies, which had been covered in soil inside one of the bedrooms in the house, as well as in an outside room in the yard.

Khupe and Mabaso were arrested days after the bodies were found.

In their very first court appearance in November, Mabaso had requested that he be kept separately from Khupe, alleging that Khupe was threatening his life.

Khupe, who has remained composed during his court appearances, even amid the fury and insults of the public who had attended the proceedings, has not replied to Mabaso's accusations.

He has indicated that he intends to plead not guilty to the seven counts of premeditated murder.

READ MORE

'If Vlakfontein murder accused gets bail, we can’t guarantee he'll live': community members

The bail application of the sole surviving suspect in the murder of seven Vlakfontein family members resumed in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on ...
News
5 days ago

Insanity, inheritance, revenge could be behind Vlakfontein mass murders

The lawyers defending the two men accused of the bloody mass murder of seven family members from Vlakfontein have presented possible reasons why the ...
News
1 month ago

Accused in Vlakfontein mass murders calls in sick

The case against the two men accused of killing of seven members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein was postponed after one of them claimed to be ill.
News
2 months ago

Load-shedding delays justice as Vlakfontein murder suspects sent to new court

The bail application of two men accused of the gruesome murders of members of the Khoza family, has been transferred to the Protea Magistrate's Court ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Bushiri supporters flock to court to support pastor over fraud rap South Africa
  2. Mexico fuel theft tragedy death toll rises to 125 World
  3. From manifesto launches to the Driehoek tragedy: 5 stories you might have ... South Africa
  4. Iraqi president says Trump did not ask for permission to "watch Iran" World
  5. UKZN SRC demand a total shutdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses

Related articles

  1. Vlakfontein murder accused may have thought smell from decomposing bodies was ... South Africa
  2. Family fumes after death in custody of Vlakfontein murder accused South Africa
  3. 'If Vlakfontein murder accused gets bail, we can’t guarantee he'll live': ... South Africa
  4. 5 must-read stories of the week South Africa
X