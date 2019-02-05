Bushiris 'hire' Barry Roux and, boy, did Mzansi have opinions

Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri is getting ready for a mammoth battle as he faces charges of fraud and money laundering. And, according to reports, he's readied himself for war by arming himself with advocate Barry Roux.

Bushiri and his wife were arrested on Friday in Rustenburg, following an investigation by the Hawks.

The couple made a brief appearance at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Monday where the case was postponed to Wednesday.

The Sowetan reported that Roux had been hired by the couple to face off against the Hawks.

The Bushiris will fork out approximately R50,000 a day for their legal fees.

Barry Roux immediately trended after the story was published and in true Mzansi style, there were opinions for days.