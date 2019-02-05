South Africa

Bushiris 'hire' Barry Roux and, boy, did Mzansi have opinions

05 February 2019 - 15:16 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Followers of Shepherd Bushiri came out in their numbers to support him as he appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court with his wife on February 4 2019. Bushiri has hired Oscar Pistorius advocate Barry Roux to represent him and his wife Mary.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri is getting ready for a mammoth battle as he faces charges of fraud and money laundering. And, according to reports, he's readied himself for war by arming himself with advocate Barry Roux.

Bushiri and his wife were arrested on Friday in Rustenburg, following an investigation by the Hawks.

The couple made a brief appearance at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Monday where the case was postponed to Wednesday. 

The Sowetan reported that Roux had been hired by the couple to face off against the Hawks.

The Bushiris will fork out approximately R50,000 a day for their legal fees.

Barry Roux immediately trended after the story was published and in true Mzansi style, there were opinions for days. 

Shepherd Bushiri, leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, and his wife Mary Bushiri, appeared before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on February 4 2019. The couple were arrested on February 1 2019 on fraud and money laundering charges.

