Bushiris 'hire' Barry Roux and, boy, did Mzansi have opinions
Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri is getting ready for a mammoth battle as he faces charges of fraud and money laundering. And, according to reports, he's readied himself for war by arming himself with advocate Barry Roux.
Bushiri and his wife were arrested on Friday in Rustenburg, following an investigation by the Hawks.
The couple made a brief appearance at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Monday where the case was postponed to Wednesday.
The Sowetan reported that Roux had been hired by the couple to face off against the Hawks.
The Bushiris will fork out approximately R50,000 a day for their legal fees.
Barry Roux immediately trended after the story was published and in true Mzansi style, there were opinions for days.
Barry Roux can i put it into you, anoiment oil wont save #Bushiri you take his money and go retired somewere near the ocean,were Oscar? Jail— NAZEEM GROOTBOOM (@NAZEEM_007) February 5, 2019
Your tithes sand offerings are going to pay Barry Roux. Also those materialistic annoying oils ya’ll buy might contribute to it. Don’t expect us not to question your pastor’s doings just like you don’t expect us to understand why you following him. #Bushiri— IG: (@Tshegoo_) February 5, 2019
So top defence Advocate Barry Roux will defend self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri (35) & his wife Mary (37) against charges of fraud and money laundering @AdvBarryRoux— Dominic Chimhavi (@DChimhavi) February 5, 2019
Lol #Bushiri's boy is lying. Over 170 branches around the world? Bushiri hired Advocate Barry Roux. I'm glad he has realized the seriousness of the matter, @bonglez— 🖖 / l e t h a b o (@LethaboCM) February 5, 2019
