Cops stop DA briefing on 'damning' fraud and corruption in Durban

Drama unfolded at the Durban city hall on Tuesday when the DA was prevented from holding a press briefing on several "damning" reports on fraud and corruption conducted by the city's integrity and investigation unit.

Just before the start of the media briefing at the DA's caucus room, party leaders were informed by city security managers they had received an instruction from the mayor's parlour that they were not allowed to hold their meeting there, and that if they continued they would be forcibly removed.

Despite frantic calls by DA eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham to a security manager and the city's head of security Dumisani Bhengu to resolve the impasse over the venue booking, security personnel would not budge and denied members of the media access to the city hall.

Durban metro police were also called in to physically remove DA members and journalists already inside the venue.

A visibly upset Graham, who was surrounded by other DA leaders, told journalists outside that the incident was "concerning" as they had booked the venue for the press briefing.