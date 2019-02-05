South Africa

Criticism as Bushiri's supporters kneel, pray and cry 'I want my daddy'

05 February 2019 - 09:15 By Odwa Mjo
Supporters of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Shepherd Bushiri came out in their numbers to support him.
Controversial church leader Shepherd Bushiri received much criticism on social media as his followers cried, prayed and shouted for his release outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, February 4. 

Video footage of his supporters kneeling, praying and crying outside the court trended on Twitter as many criticised Bushiri's influence over his supporters.

Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested last week in Rustenburg on charges relating to fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

"We are who we are because of Major Prophet Bushiri," one of his supporters said.

WATCH | Bushiri supporters down on their knees, demanding 'our father's release'

Supporters say church leader Bushiri is their Daddy" and they want him freed. ASAP.
