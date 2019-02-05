Politically connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya says the charges preferred against him are a fabrication to mask a commercial dispute between him and his former longtime friend Fani Titi.

Ngwenya‚ who spent almost five years in prison on Robben Island‚ is facing a charge of crimen injuria for allegedly using a racial slur towards Investec chairman Titi in a text message.

In the same SMS‚ Ngwenya told Aqeel Patel‚ the managing director of MRC Media, "You will bleed‚" and that Titi "will see his mother"‚ which Titi regarded as a threat to his life since Ngwenya knew his mother had died.

The conflict between Ngwenya and Titi‚ who had been friends for 20 years‚ stems from a multimillion-rand deal that went sour.

Ngwenya claims that Titi owes him close to R54m.

The relationship degenerated when Ngwenya allegedly called Free State-born Titi a "Qwaqwa k*ff*r" and a "Bantustan boss" in an SMS intended for Patel.

Ngwenya, who took the stand to defend his case on Tuesday, told the Randburg Magistrate's Court that he had regarded Titi as his "kid brother".