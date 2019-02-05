Fire damages luxury Cape Town lodge for second time

For the second time in four years, a luxury Cape Town lodge has been damaged by fire.

Tintswalo Atlantic, at the foot of Chapman’s Peak Drive in Hout Bay, caught alight at 4am on Tuesday, said the City of Cape Town fire and rescue service.

“Five fire engines, two water tankers and one rescue vehicle with 26 firefighters were dispatched. The fire is contained currently. No injuries have been reported,” spokesman Theo Layne said at 6.20am.

A post on the lodge Facebook page said: “At approximately 4am this morning management was notified that the main area of the lodge was on fire.

“It is at this time unknown as to how and where it started but the fire department is on site and we will post when we know the extent of the damage to our magnificent lodge.

“We are completely devastated. We do request, however, that people do not attempt to come and witness the damages as this would be unsafe until we have all the information. We thank you for your support and kindness.”