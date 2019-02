The foetus of a baby boy was found discarded in a dustbin in Durban on Tuesday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the foetus was discovered in the Glenwood area.

"The foetus was a baby boy, who unfortunately passed away prior to our arrival at the scene."

Jamieson said police are investigating the incident. Last year two newborns were disposed of in dustbins around the city.