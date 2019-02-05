'I am not a crazy person' - Peter-Paul Ngwenya takes stand in k-word trial

Ngwenya took the stand in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. He denied arriving at the offices of MRC Media, shouting and demanding to be paid, in November 2016.

This was despite state witnesses testifying earlier that Ngwenya had done so - and threatened to "kill these dogs" if his money was not paid on the same day.

Ngwenya explained to the court: "I got an email from Josiah Ndlovu informing me that there were dividends due to me. He asked for my account number. Usually funds would be paid into my account within 24 hours. When the funds did not reflect on my account, I called Ndlovu and he did not respond. I sent him an email, he did not respond. I also sent him an SMS and he did not respond."

Ngwenya said he had no choice but to go to MRC Media to speak to Ndlovu.

Asked to comment on claims that he was aggressive, Ngwenya said: "I am not a crazy person. I had no reason to be aggressive. I was annoyed but I was not involved in any violent behaviour.

"I vehemently deny that I was violent. I had gone there for a simple reason of getting my money."

Ngwenya denied violating a protection order prohibiting him from making contact with Titi and Patel or going to their homes and places of work.

"I was not going there to violate a protection order. I might have broken apartheid laws but I respect the laws of this democratic order. I know the protection order. I'm the chairman of MRC Media so MRC is my office as well," said Ngwenya.